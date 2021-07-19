Bet-at-home.com Cuts EBITDA, Revenue Outlook as Euro 2020 Betting Falls Short Autor: PLX AI | 19.07.2021, 19:27 | 14 | 0 | 0 19.07.2021, 19:27 | (PLX AI) – Bet-at-home outlook FY EBITDA EUR 8-10 million, down from EUR 18-22 million previously as Euro 2020 betting fell short of expectations.Outlook FY gross revenue EUR 100-110 million, down from EUR 106-118 million previouslyNot all existing … (PLX AI) – Bet-at-home outlook FY EBITDA EUR 8-10 million, down from EUR 18-22 million previously as Euro 2020 betting fell short of expectations.Outlook FY gross revenue EUR 100-110 million, down from EUR 106-118 million previouslyNot all existing … (PLX AI) – Bet-at-home outlook FY EBITDA EUR 8-10 million, down from EUR 18-22 million previously as Euro 2020 betting fell short of expectations.

Outlook FY gross revenue EUR 100-110 million, down from EUR 106-118 million previously

Not all existing German customers have gone through the required process of re-registering and verifying player accounts on the new platform, meaning that player activity has not yet been able to match previous financial years

Wagering on the European Football Championship from June to July 2021 also fell short of expectations in Germany

The online gaming segment in Germany has so far developed below expectations

Legal proceedings with a total litigation value of around EUR 11 million are pending in Austria

Provision of EUR 3.2 million has been recognized



bet-at-home.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

bet-at-home.com Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer