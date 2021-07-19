checkAd

Bet-at-home.com Cuts EBITDA, Revenue Outlook as Euro 2020 Betting Falls Short

Autor: PLX AI
19.07.2021, 19:27   

(PLX AI) – Bet-at-home outlook FY EBITDA EUR 8-10 million, down from EUR 18-22 million previously as Euro 2020 betting fell short of expectations.Outlook FY gross revenue EUR 100-110 million, down from EUR 106-118 million previouslyNot all existing …

  • (PLX AI) – Bet-at-home outlook FY EBITDA EUR 8-10 million, down from EUR 18-22 million previously as Euro 2020 betting fell short of expectations.
  • Outlook FY gross revenue EUR 100-110 million, down from EUR 106-118 million previously
  • Not all existing German customers have gone through the required process of re-registering and verifying player accounts on the new platform, meaning that player activity has not yet been able to match previous financial years
  • Wagering on the European Football Championship from June to July 2021 also fell short of expectations in Germany
  • The online gaming segment in Germany has so far developed below expectations
  • Legal proceedings with a total litigation value of around EUR 11 million are pending in Austria
  • Provision of EUR 3.2 million has been recognized


Wertpapier


