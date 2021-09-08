Credit Suisse Names Rafael Lopez Lorenzo as Chief Compliance Officer Autor: PLX AI | 08.09.2021, 07:31 | 32 | 0 | 0 08.09.2021, 07:31 | (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Appointments to the Executive Board of Credit Suisse Group: Christine Graeff as Global Head of Human Resources and Rafael Lopez Lorenzo as Chief Compliance Officer.Rafael Lopez Lorenzo is appointed Chief Compliance … (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Appointments to the Executive Board of Credit Suisse Group: Christine Graeff as Global Head of Human Resources and Rafael Lopez Lorenzo as Chief Compliance Officer.Rafael Lopez Lorenzo is appointed Chief Compliance … (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Appointments to the Executive Board of Credit Suisse Group: Christine Graeff as Global Head of Human Resources and Rafael Lopez Lorenzo as Chief Compliance Officer.

Rafael Lopez Lorenzo is appointed Chief Compliance Officer

Rafael is currently Global Head of Group Internal Audit. He will take over from Thomas Grotzer who led the function on an ad interim basis since April 2021, effective October 1, 2021

Rafael joined Credit Suisse in 2015 from JP Morgan Chase



