Siemens, Zscaler Partner on Security Solutions for OT/IT Systems
(PLX AI) – Siemens and Zscaler partner on integrated zero trust security solutions for OT/IT.The companies are partnering to enable customers to securely access Operational Technology (OT) systems and applications in the production network from the …
(PLX AI) – Siemens and Zscaler partner on integrated zero trust security solutions for OT/IT.The companies are partnering to enable customers to securely access Operational Technology (OT) systems and applications in the production network from the …
- (PLX AI) – Siemens and Zscaler partner on integrated zero trust security solutions for OT/IT.
- The companies are partnering to enable customers to securely access Operational Technology (OT) systems and applications in the production network from the workplace – whether in the office or working remotely
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare