Resurs Holding to List Solid Försäkring on Nasdaq Stockholm

(PLX AI) – Resurs Holding to propose the distribution of subsidiary Solid Försäkring and listing it on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The aim is to list Solid Försäkring on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market during the current quarter

Provided that the Extraordinary General Meeting on 2 November 2021 approves the Board’s proposed distribution, Resurs’s shareholders will receive shares in Solid Försäkring in relation to their current shareholdings in Resurs

Ten (10) shares in Resurs carry entitlement to one (1) share in Solid Försäkring



