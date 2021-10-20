Elia Says German Regulator Decision Would Lead to Earnings Cut from 2024
(PLX AI) – Elia says German regulator sets return on equity for electricity and gas networks for the next regulatory period.Elia says equity interest rate alone would lead to a substantial reduction of annual earnings starting in 2024Says earnings …
- (PLX AI) – Elia says German regulator sets return on equity for electricity and gas networks for the next regulatory period.
- Elia says equity interest rate alone would lead to a substantial reduction of annual earnings starting in 2024
- Says earnings will then not be available for the urgently needed investments in the expansion of our grid infrastructure
