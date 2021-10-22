checkAd

Nel Drops 7% After DNB Says Yesterday's Gain Is Big Sell Opportunity

Autor: PLX AI
22.10.2021, 10:44  |  42   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Nel shares fell 7% after DNB reiterated its sell recommendation on the stock after yesterday's 21% gain.Nel shares gained yesterday on the back of quarterly revenue beating estimates, but EBITDA was below expectationsThis makes for a …

  • (PLX AI) – Nel shares fell 7% after DNB reiterated its sell recommendation on the stock after yesterday's 21% gain.
  • Nel shares gained yesterday on the back of quarterly revenue beating estimates, but EBITDA was below expectations
  • This makes for a highly attractive selling opportunity, DNB said, cutting their price target to NOK 9 from NOK 10
  • Nel faces concerning cost trends, with increases in raw materials and personnel
  • Large orders will arrive at some point, but until they do, the current lack of orders is affecting 2022 estimates and even 2023 as the industry moves slowly, DNB said
