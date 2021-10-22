Nel Drops 7% After DNB Says Yesterday's Gain Is Big Sell Opportunity Autor: PLX AI | 22.10.2021, 10:44 | | 42 0 | 0 22.10.2021, 10:44 | (PLX AI) – Nel shares fell 7% after DNB reiterated its sell recommendation on the stock after yesterday's 21% gain.Nel shares gained yesterday on the back of quarterly revenue beating estimates, but EBITDA was below expectationsThis makes for a … (PLX AI) – Nel shares fell 7% after DNB reiterated its sell recommendation on the stock after yesterday's 21% gain.Nel shares gained yesterday on the back of quarterly revenue beating estimates, but EBITDA was below expectationsThis makes for a … (PLX AI) – Nel shares fell 7% after DNB reiterated its sell recommendation on the stock after yesterday's 21% gain.

Nel shares gained yesterday on the back of quarterly revenue beating estimates, but EBITDA was below expectations

This makes for a highly attractive selling opportunity, DNB said, cutting their price target to NOK 9 from NOK 10

Nel faces concerning cost trends, with increases in raw materials and personnel

Large orders will arrive at some point, but until they do, the current lack of orders is affecting 2022 estimates and even 2023 as the industry moves slowly, DNB said



