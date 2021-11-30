Nordex Gets 370 MW Wind Turbine Order in Brazil
(PLX AI) – Nordex receives another order in Brazil from AES Brasil for 370 MW.Order for 65 N163/5.X turbines of the Delta4000 series intended for the "Cajuína 2" wind farmThe order includes service for the turbines for an initial period of five …
