Brenntag Is Buying Opportunity After Underperformance, Bank of America Says
(PLX AI) – Brenntag shares offer a particularly attractive entry point after recent underperformance, analysts at Bank of America said in a research note.BofA reiterated a buy recommendation on Brenntag, with price target EUR 98Brenntag is gaining …
Brenntag Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Brenntag shares offer a particularly attractive entry point after recent underperformance, analysts at Bank of America said in a research note.
- BofA reiterated a buy recommendation on Brenntag, with price target EUR 98
- Brenntag is gaining market share, especially at the expense of smaller distributors during periods of market tightness, BofA said
- The market is tight and Brenntag's organic growth is driven mostly by prices, with these exceptional conditions set to continue well into next year, BofA said
- Price target implies 29% upside
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0