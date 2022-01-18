Leoni Investigated by German Federal Cartel Office (PLX AI) – Leoni informs regarding investigations of the German Federal Cartel Office.Leoni says searches were carried out by German Federal Cartel OfficeLeoni says reasons for the investigations are suspicions that cable manufacturers could have … (PLX AI) – Leoni informs regarding investigations of the German Federal Cartel Office.

Leoni says searches were carried out by German Federal Cartel Office

Leoni says reasons for the investigations are suspicions that cable manufacturers could have coordinated the calculation of industry-standard metal surcharges in Germany

Leoni is cooperating with the authorities and will investigate the allegations

