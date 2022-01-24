Home24 Cuts FY Sales Growth Forecast After Slowdown in Brazil
(PLX AI) – Home24 cuts 2021 sales growth forecast to 27% from 28-32%.While sales growth in the European market is within expectations at 29%, sales growth in the Brazilian market has slowed down more than expected and stands at 21% after currency …
- While sales growth in the European market is within expectations at 29%, sales growth in the Brazilian market has slowed down more than expected and stands at 21% after currency adjustments, the company said
- In the Brazilian market, home24 is active under the Mobly brand through its subsidiary Mobly S.A.
