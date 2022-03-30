Takkt 2022 EBITDA Outlook Below Consensus; Gross Margin May Dip Temporarily
- (PLX AI) – Takkt issues growth targets for 2025: Sales to climb to EUR 2 billion, EBITDA increase to EUR 240 million.
- Outlook for 2022 is below consensus: EBITDA of EUR 110-130 million vs. consensus EUR 131 million
- Also gives outlook for 2022 of high single-digit organic growth
- Says we want to keep our gross profit margin stable at over 40 percent this year by passing on higher prices to our customers in full
- However, the gross profit margin may temporarily be below the level of the previous year, the company said
