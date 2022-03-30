checkAd

Takkt 2022 EBITDA Outlook Below Consensus; Gross Margin May Dip Temporarily

(PLX AI) – Takkt issues growth targets for 2025: Sales to climb to EUR 2 billion, EBITDA increase to EUR 240 million.Outlook for 2022 is below consensus: EBITDA of EUR 110-130 million vs. consensus EUR 131 millionAlso gives outlook for 2022 of high …

  • (PLX AI) – Takkt issues growth targets for 2025: Sales to climb to EUR 2 billion, EBITDA increase to EUR 240 million.
  • Outlook for 2022 is below consensus: EBITDA of EUR 110-130 million vs. consensus EUR 131 million
  • Also gives outlook for 2022 of high single-digit organic growth
  • Says we want to keep our gross profit margin stable at over 40 percent this year by passing on higher prices to our customers in full
  • However, the gross profit margin may temporarily be below the level of the previous year, the company said

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 16,40, was eine Steigerung von +6,92% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  31   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Takkt 2022 EBITDA Outlook Below Consensus; Gross Margin May Dip Temporarily (PLX AI) – Takkt issues growth targets for 2025: Sales to climb to EUR 2 billion, EBITDA increase to EUR 240 million.Outlook for 2022 is below consensus: EBITDA of EUR 110-130 million vs. consensus EUR 131 millionAlso gives outlook for 2022 of high …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siemens Energy Gets Order for 4 H-Class Gas Turbines in China
Micron Q2 Earnings Top Estimates; Q3 Outlook Better Than Consensus
Hafnia Sells 8 Vessels to Ace Tankers for USD 252.4 Million
Carlsberg Rises 3% as Danske Says Good Value Remains Despite Russia Exit
Nordex Jumps 7% as New Outlook Much Better Than Expected
Credit Suisse Life Bermuda to Appeal Decision in Case with $500 Million Potential
Holcim to Divest Russian Business, Exit Russian Market
Europris Set to Struggle as Society Reopens, Carnegie Says, Reiterating Sell
Lululemon Q4 Adj. EPS Beats Estimates; Sees Q1 Revenue Growth 24-26%
Vestas Gets 103 MW Wind Turbine Order in Argentina
Titel
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
Meyer Burger FY EBITDA CHF -72.5 Million vs. Estimate CHF -52 Million
Siemens Energy Gets Order for 4 H-Class Gas Turbines in China
Novo Nordisk Stops Shipments of Starter Wegovy Doses to Cut Demand from New Patients (RPT)
Ams OSRAM Sells AMLS Business to Plastic Omnium for EUR 65 Milion
Sell Telenor on Cost Inflation Risk, Goldman Says
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser Order Worth EUR 3 Million
Veoneer Says Takeover to Close April 1; Jacob Svanberg to Be CEO
Auto1 Drops 15% as Disappointing Guidance Set to Lead to Estimates Downgrade
MPC Container Ships Says Star Spike Sold 6.19% Stake, Still Holds 9.98%
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
Elopak Invoking Force Majeure for Russian, Ukrainian Customers
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
Equinor Rises as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Hexagon Purus Gets $2 Million Contract for Hydrogen Storage Cylinders
LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
QuantumScape to Collaborate with Automaker on Battery Technology; May Set Up Joint Venture
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders