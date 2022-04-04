Starbucks CEO Schultz Stops Share Buyback Program in His First Day Back in Charge
(PLX AI) – Starbucks Founder Howard Schultz Takes the Helm as Starbucks Chief Executive Officer.Starbucks suspends its stock repurchasing program, effectively immediatelyThis decision will allow us to invest more into our people and our stores — the …
- (PLX AI) – Starbucks Founder Howard Schultz Takes the Helm as Starbucks Chief Executive Officer.
- Starbucks suspends its stock repurchasing program, effectively immediately
- This decision will allow us to invest more into our people and our stores — the only way to create long-term value for all stakeholders, CEO says
