(PLX AI) – Starbucks Founder Howard Schultz Takes the Helm as Starbucks Chief Executive Officer.Starbucks suspends its stock repurchasing program, effectively immediatelyThis decision will allow us to invest more into our people and our stores — the …

Starbucks CEO Schultz Stops Share Buyback Program in His First Day Back in Charge

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer