Continental Q1 Revenue Better Than Expected; Raises Sales Guidance
(PLX AI) – Continental Q1 revenue EUR 9,300 million vs. estimate EUR 8,740 million.Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 4.7%Outlook FY revenue EUR 38,300-40,100 million, up from EUR 38,000-40,000 million previouslyOutlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 4.7-5.7%, down …
- Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 4.7%
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 38,300-40,100 million, up from EUR 38,000-40,000 million previously
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 4.7-5.7%, down from 5.5-6.5% previously
- Negative effects from cost inflation for key inputs, especially for oil-based raw materials as well as for energy and logistics for Tires and ContiTech are becoming significantly more material
