Elekta Jumps 5% in Relief Rally After Earnings Beat, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) – Elekta shares jumped 5% at the open in a relief rally after the company reported earnings exceeding consensus estimates, analysts said. Elekta Q4 sales SEK 4,239 million beat estimate SEK 4,115 million, while Q4 EBIT SEK 570 million beat …
- (PLX AI) – Elekta shares jumped 5% at the open in a relief rally after the company reported earnings exceeding consensus estimates, analysts said.
- Elekta Q4 sales SEK 4,239 million beat estimate SEK 4,115 million, while Q4 EBIT SEK 570 million beat estimate SEK 525 million
- The stock has been very weak ahead of the report and valuation is attractive at EV/EBITA of only 13x for the new fiscal year, Carnegie said
- With short interest particularly high, we could see some volatility today, analysts at Bank of America said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0