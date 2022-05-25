(PLX AI) – Elekta shares jumped 5% at the open in a relief rally after the company reported earnings exceeding consensus estimates, analysts said. Elekta Q4 sales SEK 4,239 million beat estimate SEK 4,115 million, while Q4 EBIT SEK 570 million beat …

Elekta Jumps 5% in Relief Rally After Earnings Beat, Analysts Say

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer