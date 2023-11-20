Sto Group's 2023 Q1-Q3 Revenue Drops 4.1% to €1.325 Billion

In the first three quarters of 2023, the Sto Group experienced a 4.1% drop in turnover, reaching EUR 1,325.5 million. This downturn, influenced by adverse weather conditions and investor uncertainty in Germany, also affected the Group's consolidated earnings. Despite this, the workforce grew by 64, totalling 5,903 employees by September's end. The turnover projection for 2023 has been revised to EUR 1.71 billion, with the earnings forecast remaining steady.

Foto: Patrick Seeger - dpa

Turnover of the Sto Group decreased by 4.1% to EUR 1,325.5 million in the first nine months of 2023

The decline in turnover was due to negative weather conditions and increasing uncertainty among investors in Germany

Turnover decreased by 5.6% in Germany and by 2.9% outside of Germany

Consolidated earnings (EBT) were below the previous year

The number of employees in the Group increased by 64 to 5,903 as of the end of September

The turnover forecast for 2023 was adjusted to EUR 1.71 billion, while the earnings forecast remained unchanged

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.219,95 PKT (+0,08 % ).





At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.219,95(+0,08).