Sto Group's 2023 Q1-Q3 Revenue Drops 4.1% to €1.325 Billion
In the first three quarters of 2023, the Sto Group experienced a 4.1% drop in turnover, reaching EUR 1,325.5 million. This downturn, influenced by adverse weather conditions and investor uncertainty in Germany, also affected the Group's consolidated earnings. Despite this, the workforce grew by 64, totalling 5,903 employees by September's end. The turnover projection for 2023 has been revised to EUR 1.71 billion, with the earnings forecast remaining steady.
- Turnover of the Sto Group decreased by 4.1% to EUR 1,325.5 million in the first nine months of 2023
- The decline in turnover was due to negative weather conditions and increasing uncertainty among investors in Germany
- Turnover decreased by 5.6% in Germany and by 2.9% outside of Germany
- Consolidated earnings (EBT) were below the previous year
- The number of employees in the Group increased by 64 to 5,903 as of the end of September
- The turnover forecast for 2023 was adjusted to EUR 1.71 billion, while the earnings forecast remained unchanged
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.219,95PKT (+0,08 %).
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
