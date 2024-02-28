FY 2023: Targets Hit, Paving Way for Sustainable Profit Growth
Swiss construction company, Implenia AG, has successfully met its 2023 goals, boasting a robust EBIT of CHF 122.6 million and a consolidated profit of CHF 141.8 million, alongside a healthy equity ratio and strong cash flow.
- Implenia AG achieved its targets for 2023, with EBIT of CHF 122.6 million and a consolidated profit of CHF 141.8 million.
- The Group generated a free cash flow of CHF 87.3 million and improved its equity ratio to 19.8%.
- All divisions of the company contributed to the strong Group result and the order book remained at a high level.
- Implenia published its Sustainability Report 2023, showing a strong commitment to a more sustainable construction and real estate industry.
- The company is aiming for an EBIT of CHF ~130 million in 2024 and is confirming its medium-term financial targets.
- The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 0.60 per share to the Annual General Meeting.
ISIN:CH0023868554WKN:A0JEGJ
