GFT Technologies SE has announced its financial outlook for the year 2024.

The company expects a revenue growth of 15% to €920 million and an increase in adjusted EBIT of 16% to €85 million.

EBT is forecasted to increase by 6% to €72 million.

All forecast figures include contributions from the acquisition of Sophos Solutions S.A.S., completed in February.

The outlook for revenues and adjusted EBIT is in line with market expectations, but the forecast for EBT is below market expectations due to acquisition-related effects from the Sophos takeover.

In the financial year 2023, GFT achieved revenue growth of 10% to €801.74 million and an increase in adjusted EBIT of 9% to €73.33 million.

The next important date, Webcast Preliminary Figures 2023, at GFT Technologies is on 07.03.2024.

The price of GFT Technologies at the time of the news was 32,66EUR and was down -1,06 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,55EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,34 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.867,59PKT (+1,30 %).





