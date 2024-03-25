KWS SAAT Divests South American Corn Business & Licenses Breeding Material
In a strategic move, KWS Group has sold its South American corn business and breeding material licenses to Buenos Aires-based GDM, a deal worth a mid-three-digit million Euro amount.
Foto: Swen Pförtner - picture alliance/dpa
- KWS sells corn business and licenses for KWS breeding material in South America to GDM based in Buenos Aires, Argentina - Transaction volume is a mid-three-digit million Euro amount - Sale will have a significant positive impact on key financial indicators of KWS Group - Divested business activities in South America generated sales of around EUR 320 million in 2022/2023 - Sale is part of KWS's strategy for sustainable orientation and increased focus on profitable growth - Transaction expected to close during the second quarter of 2024
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at KWS SAAT is on 14.05.2024.
The price of KWS SAAT at the time of the news was 48,15EUR and was up +2,72 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 49,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,97 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.088,88PKT (+0,73 %).
ISIN:DE0007074007WKN:707400
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
