KWS sells corn business and licenses for KWS breeding material in South America to GDM based in Buenos Aires, Argentina - Transaction volume is a mid-three-digit million Euro amount - Sale will have a significant positive impact on key financial indicators of KWS Group - Divested business activities in South America generated sales of around EUR 320 million in 2022/2023 - Sale is part of KWS's strategy for sustainable orientation and increased focus on profitable growth - Transaction expected to close during the second quarter of 2024

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at KWS SAAT is on 14.05.2024.

The price of KWS SAAT at the time of the news was 48,15EUR and was up +2,72 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 49,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,97 % since publication.

