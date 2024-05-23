Swiss Prime Site Solutions Fund Sees Strong Cash Flow in H1 2023/24
In the first half of 2023/2024, we achieved a robust cash flow yield of 2.75%, surpassing our target range. Our performance outshined the SXI Real Estate Funds Index by 12.77%, while our vacancy rate dropped to 1.7%.
- Strong cash flow yield of 2.75% in the first half of 2023/2024, exceeding the target range of 1.75%-2.0%
- Relative outperformance of +12.77% versus the SXI Real Estate Funds Total Return Index (SWIIT) since launch
- Vacancy rate halved to a low 1.7%, with rent default rate reduced to 1.6%
- Net revenue increased by 2%, with a high EBIT margin of 86% at property level
- Implementation of sustainability strategy, including 60% energy mix from heat pumps and 17% of target rent secured through "green leases"
- Selective portfolio growth with a focus on acquisitions generating attractive and sustainable cash flow yield, targeting properties in German-speaking Switzerland
Lesen Sie auch
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.