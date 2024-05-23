OLB Kicks Off 2024 Financial Year with Strong Performance
OLB has marked a milestone with over EUR 20 billion in loan volume, reflecting a 9.6% growth. Despite a slight dip in operating income due to a one-off gain, profitability remains robust. Key focuses for 2024 include integrating Degussa Bank and gearing up for ECB supervision.
- OLB achieved targeted growth in both operating business segments and prudent risk provisioning reflecting the economic environment.
- The loan volume exceeded EUR 20 billion for the first time, with a 9.6% growth compared to the previous year.
- Operating income was slightly below the previous year's figure due to an extraordinary one-off gain in Q1 2023.
- OLB maintained high profitability and efficiency ratios despite a challenging economic environment, with a return on equity after taxes of 13.5%.
- Customer deposits rose to a new all-time high of EUR 17.4 billion, supporting loan growth.
- Strategic focus in 2024 includes the integration of Degussa Bank and preparation for ECB supervision, with expected significant positive merger effects.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.