    In a recent development, Avolta AG's credit standing has been elevated by Moody's from Ba3 to Ba2, with a Stable Outlook. This upgrade is a testament to Avolta's robust financial performance, strategic business merger with Autogrill in 2023, and a thriving trading environment in 2024.

    • Avolta AG's credit rating was upgraded from Ba3 to Ba2 with a Stable Outlook by Moody's - The upgrade was due to the successful business combination with Autogrill in 2023, strong financial performance in 2023, balanced capital allocation policy, and solid trading environment in 2024 - Moody's highlighted Avolta's strong organic revenue growth and improved profitability in 2023 - The combination with Autogrill was seen as credit-enhancing by Moody's due to increased scale, product, and channel diversification - Avolta's liquidity was viewed as good by Moody's, with expectations of ongoing organic revenue and EBITDA growth - Avolta's CFO, Yves Gerster, expressed satisfaction with the rating upgrade and attributed it to the company's strong performance and transformative business strategies

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Dufry is on 16.05.2024.


