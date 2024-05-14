3U HOLDING Continues Strong Uptrend in Q1 2024, Meeting Expectations
Kicking off 2024 on a high note, 3U Group has reported a 3.4% surge in consolidated revenue for Q1, with the ITC and SHAC segments leading the charge. However, the Renewable Energies segment lagged behind due to certain challenges.
- 3U Group reported a 3.4% increase in consolidated revenue in Q1 2024, rising to EUR 13.7 million compared to EUR 13.3 million in Q1 2023.
- The ITC (Information and Telecommunications Technology) and SHAC (Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology) segments were key contributors to the positive development.
- The ITC segment saw a revenue increase of over 50%, making it the strongest growth driver.
- The Renewable Energies segment underperformed due to lower selling prices and outages in the wind farms.
- The Group's EBITDA for the reporting period was EUR 0.7 million, down from EUR 1.9 million in the first three months of 2023.
- The company expects overall revenue for 2024 to be between EUR 58 million and EUR 62 million, representing a year-on-year increase of around 10% to 18%.
The price of 3U HOLDING at the time of the news was 2,0625EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
ISIN:DE0005167902WKN:516790
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
