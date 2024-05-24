    checkAd

     117  0 Kommentare Helvetia Holding AGM: All Board Proposals Approved Unanimously

    At the Annual General Meeting, Helvetia Holding AG shareholders endorsed all Board proposals, re-elected Dr. Thomas Schmuckli and other members, and celebrated a 7.2% business volume increase to CHF 11,311.3 million.

    • Helvetia Holding AG shareholders approved all proposals by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting.
    • The Chair of the Board of Directors, Dr. Thomas Schmuckli, and all other members were re-elected.
    • Helvetia increased its business volume by 7.2% to CHF 11,311.3 million in 2023, despite high claims from natural catastrophes.
    • The dividend was increased by 40 centimes to CHF 6.30 per share, reflecting profitable growth and strong capitalisation.
    • Dr. Thomas Schmuckli highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence, including the use of the Helvetia chatbot Clara linked to ChatGPT.
    • Shareholders approved the total compensation for the Board of Directors and Executive Management, and KPMG AG was re-elected as statutory auditor.

