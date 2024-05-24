Helvetia Holding AG shareholders approved all proposals by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting.

The Chair of the Board of Directors, Dr. Thomas Schmuckli, and all other members were re-elected.

Helvetia increased its business volume by 7.2% to CHF 11,311.3 million in 2023, despite high claims from natural catastrophes.

The dividend was increased by 40 centimes to CHF 6.30 per share, reflecting profitable growth and strong capitalisation.

Dr. Thomas Schmuckli highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence, including the use of the Helvetia chatbot Clara linked to ChatGPT.

Shareholders approved the total compensation for the Board of Directors and Executive Management, and KPMG AG was re-elected as statutory auditor.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Helvetia Holding is on 05.09.2024.

The price of Helvetia Holding at the time of the news was 129,55EUR and was down -0,73 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 129,45EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.





