Westwing expands into the Portuguese market, marking its 12th European market and the first new market expansion since 2014.

The expansion launched on May 22nd, 2024, and is supported by Westwing’s new mostly software-as-a-service based technology platform.

Portugal's home and living market is valued at approximately EUR 2.2 billion, with online purchases expected to rise from 25% to 48% by 2028.

Westwing aims to include selected local brands in its online offering, enhancing its appeal with a diverse portfolio of approximately 200 premium design brands.

Westwing generated €429 million in revenue in 2023 and employs 1,700 professionals.

Westwing's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for June 19, 2024.

