Adler Group reaches binding agreement with bondholders for comprehensive recapitalisation - Reprofiling of maturities extends runway for orderly disposal of assets - Equity to be stabilized through conversion of most 2L Notes into Perpetual Notes - Additional liquidity of up to €350m provided in form of new money and ability to retain disposal proceeds - Bondholders to hold 75% of total voting rights - Consent solicitation and extraordinary General Meeting to approve and implement the agreement

The next important date, Quarterly report, at ADLER Group is on 28.05.2024.

The price of ADLER Group at the time of the news was 0,1674EUR and was up +5,42 % compared with the previous day.





