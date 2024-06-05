    checkAd

     73  0 Kommentare ADLER Group S.A. Launches Restructuring Plan with Practice Statement Letter

    ADLER Group S.A. has initiated a restructuring plan, marked by a Practice Statement Letter, involving a lock-up agreement with bondholders. AGPS BondCo PLC addresses senior secured noteholders, providing details via Kroll Issuer Services.

    Foto: cegoh - pixabay
    • ADLER Group S.A. has launched a restructuring plan by issuing a Practice Statement Letter - The restructuring plan involves a lock-up agreement signed by a steering committee of bondholders - AGPS BondCo PLC has issued the Practice Statement Letter to holders of senior secured notes - The Practice Statement Letter is addressed to holders of five different series of senior secured notes - Plan Creditors can access the Plan Portal set up by Kroll Issuer Services Limited to download the PSL - Plan Creditors with questions can contact the Information Agent at the provided email and address

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at ADLER Group is on 25.06.2024.

    The price of ADLER Group at the time of the news was 0,1878EUR and was down -0,84 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,1834EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,34 % since publication.


    Lesen Sie auch

    ADLER Group

    -2,28 %
    -9,54 %
    +17,88 %
    -14,66 %
    -71,83 %
    -99,28 %
    -99,56 %
    -99,06 %
    -99,06 %
    ISIN:LU1250154413WKN:A14U78





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    ADLER Group S.A. Launches Restructuring Plan with Practice Statement Letter ADLER Group S.A. has initiated a restructuring plan, marked by a Practice Statement Letter, involving a lock-up agreement with bondholders. AGPS BondCo PLC addresses senior secured noteholders, providing details via Kroll Issuer Services.

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer