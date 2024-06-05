ADLER Group S.A. Launches Restructuring Plan with Practice Statement Letter
ADLER Group S.A. has initiated a restructuring plan, marked by a Practice Statement Letter, involving a lock-up agreement with bondholders. AGPS BondCo PLC addresses senior secured noteholders, providing details via Kroll Issuer Services.
Foto: cegoh - pixabay
- ADLER Group S.A. has launched a restructuring plan by issuing a Practice Statement Letter - The restructuring plan involves a lock-up agreement signed by a steering committee of bondholders - AGPS BondCo PLC has issued the Practice Statement Letter to holders of senior secured notes - The Practice Statement Letter is addressed to holders of five different series of senior secured notes - Plan Creditors can access the Plan Portal set up by Kroll Issuer Services Limited to download the PSL - Plan Creditors with questions can contact the Information Agent at the provided email and address
The next important date, Quarterly report, at ADLER Group is on 25.06.2024.
The price of ADLER Group at the time of the news was 0,1878EUR and was down -0,84 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,1834EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,34 % since publication.
Lesen Sie auch
-2,28 %
-9,54 %
+17,88 %
-14,66 %
-71,83 %
-99,28 %
-99,56 %
-99,06 %
-99,06 %
ISIN:LU1250154413WKN:A14U78
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte