ADLER Group S.A. has launched a restructuring plan by issuing a Practice Statement Letter - The restructuring plan involves a lock-up agreement signed by a steering committee of bondholders - AGPS BondCo PLC has issued the Practice Statement Letter to holders of senior secured notes - The Practice Statement Letter is addressed to holders of five different series of senior secured notes - Plan Creditors can access the Plan Portal set up by Kroll Issuer Services Limited to download the PSL - Plan Creditors with questions can contact the Information Agent at the provided email and address

The next important date, Quarterly report, at ADLER Group is on 25.06.2024.

The price of ADLER Group at the time of the news was 0,1878EUR and was down -0,84 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,1834EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,34 % since publication.





