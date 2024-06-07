SURTECO GROUP SE: AGM Approves All Agenda Items with Overwhelming Majority
At the Annual General Meeting, SURTECO GROUP SE saw key agenda items approved, re-elected Supervisory Board members, extended the CFO's contract, and reported strong sales figures despite economic challenges.
- Annual General Meeting of SURTECO GROUP SE adopted agenda items with a large majority.
- Tobias Pott and Jörg Wissemann were re-elected to the Supervisory Board.
- Management Board Contract of CFO Andreas Pötz was extended by five years.
- Sales in 2023 rose to €835 million, despite high interest rates causing a decline in demand.
- First quarter of 2024 showed positive results with sales of €222.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of €27.6 million.
- No dividend payout proposal was submitted to retain liquidity within the company.
The next important date, The general meeting of SURTECO GROUP SE will take place at the House of Bavarian Economy., at SURTECO GROUP is on 07.06.2024.
The price of SURTECO GROUP at the time of the news was 16,650EUR and was down -0,30 % compared with the previous day.
