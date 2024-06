HHLA's Annual General Meeting approved all proposed resolutions - Dividend distribution of €0.08 per class A share approved - Actions of Executive Board and Supervisory Board for 2023 financial year approved - CEO Angela Titzrath highlighted challenges faced in 2023 financial year - HHLA adapting to volatile global logistics environment - Total of €11.8 million distributed to shareholders for 2023 financial year

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 13.06.2024.

The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 16,810EUR and was down -2,55 % compared with the previous day.