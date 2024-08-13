GESCO SE Unveils Impressive 2024 Half-Year Report
Facing a challenging market, GESCO SE reports a significant drop in sales and earnings for H1 2024, with no demand recovery in sight. However, project-driven gains are anticipated in the latter half of the year.
- Subdued demand leads to decline in sales and earnings.
- No recovery in demand expected in the second half of the year.
- Increase in earnings expected in the second half of the year due to projects.
- Group sales expected to be €520 - 540 million and Group earnings after minority interest around €8 - 12 million for financial year 2024.
- Key financial figures for H1 2024: Sales €252,845 (-13.4%), EBITDA €15,678 (-50.5%), EBIT €6,568 (-71.2%), EBT €4,082 (-80.8%), Group earnings €2,019 (-85.9%), Earnings per share €0.19 (-85.6%).
- GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry, listed on the Prime Standard.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at GESCO is on 13.08.2024.
The price of GESCO at the time of the news was 13,875EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.
+0,18 %
-0,18 %
-18,02 %
-24,18 %
-39,14 %
-35,16 %
-36,50 %
-43,60 %
-16,97 %
ISIN:DE000A1K0201WKN:A1K020
