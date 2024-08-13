GESCO SE Unveils Impressive 2024 Half-Year Report

Subdued demand leads to decline in sales and earnings.

No recovery in demand expected in the second half of the year.

Increase in earnings expected in the second half of the year due to projects.

Group sales expected to be €520 - 540 million and Group earnings after minority interest around €8 - 12 million for financial year 2024.

Key financial figures for H1 2024: Sales €252,845 (-13.4%), EBITDA €15,678 (-50.5%), EBIT €6,568 (-71.2%), EBT €4,082 (-80.8%), Group earnings €2,019 (-85.9%), Earnings per share €0.19 (-85.6%).

GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry, listed on the Prime Standard.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at GESCO is on 13.08.2024.

The price of GESCO at the time of the news was 13,875EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.






