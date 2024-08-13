    checkAd
    GESCO SE Unveils Impressive 2024 Half-Year Report

    Facing a challenging market, GESCO SE reports a significant drop in sales and earnings for H1 2024, with no demand recovery in sight. However, project-driven gains are anticipated in the latter half of the year.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Subdued demand leads to decline in sales and earnings.
    • No recovery in demand expected in the second half of the year.
    • Increase in earnings expected in the second half of the year due to projects.
    • Group sales expected to be €520 - 540 million and Group earnings after minority interest around €8 - 12 million for financial year 2024.
    • Key financial figures for H1 2024: Sales €252,845 (-13.4%), EBITDA €15,678 (-50.5%), EBIT €6,568 (-71.2%), EBT €4,082 (-80.8%), Group earnings €2,019 (-85.9%), Earnings per share €0.19 (-85.6%).
    • GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry, listed on the Prime Standard.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at GESCO is on 13.08.2024.

    The price of GESCO at the time of the news was 13,875EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.


    GESCO

    +0,18 %
    -0,18 %
    -18,02 %
    -24,18 %
    -39,14 %
    -35,16 %
    -36,50 %
    -43,60 %
    -16,97 %
