Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Record H1 Sales of €112M, €84M EBITDA, 2024 Guidance Upheld

Deutsche Rohstoff AG reported record half-year sales of EUR 112.2 million and EBITDA of EUR 83.8 million for 2024.

The company achieved a consolidated net profit of EUR 24.8 million, up from EUR 21.4 million the previous year.

Production reached a record level of 14,763 BOEPD, significantly higher than the previous year's 10,533 BOEPD.

The 2024 guidance remains unchanged, expecting sales between EUR 210 to 230 million and EBITDA of EUR 160 to 180 million based on a WTI oil price of USD 75.

Capital investments in the first half of 2024 totaled EUR 113.8 million, primarily in oil and gas wells.

The company's equity increased to EUR 212.5 million, with a net debt of EUR 126.0 million and an equity ratio of 41.5%.

The next important date, The translation of "Hamburger Investorentag" to English is "Hamburg Investor Day.", at Deutsche Rohstoff is on 21.08.2024.

The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 38,60EUR and was up +1,58 % compared with the previous day.





