Schneider Electric advances environmental impact transparency in MEP by sharing product data through One Click LCA

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France (ots/PRNewswire) -



- First-of-its-kind environmental initiative addresses the critical data

shortage for MEP products needed to decarbonize building services.



Schneider Electric (http://www.se.com/) , the leader in the digital

transformation of energy management and automation, and One Click LCA

(https://oneclicklca.com/) , the leading sustainability software platform for

construction and manufacturing, have today announced a partnership to improve

the accuracy of environmental assessments in electrification.





As buildings are currently responsible for 39% of global energy-related carbonemissions (https://worldgbc.org/article/bringing-embodied-carbon-upfront/) , and50% of today's buildings will still be in use by 2050, Schneider Electricproposes that the industry should focus on retrofitting existing buildings,which can reduce their lifecycle carbon emissions by up to 83%(https://www.se.com/ww/en/insights/sustainabilities/decarbonization-campaign) .The partnership addresses a persistent challenge in the architecture,engineering, and construction industry: the gaps in mechanical, electrical, andplumbing (MEP) environmental data. Initially focusing on new building projectsin Europe, this initiative allows One Click LCA users to access detailedenvironmental data for Schneider Electric products, enabling more accuratecalculations of building environmental impacts. It marks the first time thatcomprehensive manufacturer MEP environmental data is made accessible at thisscale."The building industry needs reliable environmental data to make informeddecisions," says Sorouch Kheradmand, Global Head of Sustainability at SchneiderElectric . "By making our MEP product data publicly available through One ClickLCA's platform, we aim to set a new standard for transparency in our industry.""Access to manufacturer MEP product data has been a significant gap in buildinglife-cycle assessments," says Panu Pasanen, CEO & Founder, of One Click LCA ."This first-of-its-kind partnership with Schneider Electric marks an importantstep toward closing that gap. By integrating detailed electrical products datainto our platform, we're enabling AEC companies to perform more preciseenvironmental impact calculations."The Schneider Electric & One Click LCA collaboration includes:- Integration of Schneider Electric's environmental product data into the OneClick LCA platform- Focus on supporting new building projects in pilot markets- Enhanced product selection capabilities for sustainable building designRelated resources: