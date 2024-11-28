Schneider Electric advances environmental impact transparency in MEP by sharing product data through One Click LCA
RUEIL-MALMAISON, France (ots/PRNewswire) -
- First-of-its-kind environmental initiative addresses the critical data
shortage for MEP products needed to decarbonize building services.
Schneider Electric (http://www.se.com/) , the leader in the digital
transformation of energy management and automation, and One Click LCA
(https://oneclicklca.com/) , the leading sustainability software platform for
construction and manufacturing, have today announced a partnership to improve
the accuracy of environmental assessments in electrification.
- First-of-its-kind environmental initiative addresses the critical data
shortage for MEP products needed to decarbonize building services.
Schneider Electric (http://www.se.com/) , the leader in the digital
transformation of energy management and automation, and One Click LCA
(https://oneclicklca.com/) , the leading sustainability software platform for
construction and manufacturing, have today announced a partnership to improve
the accuracy of environmental assessments in electrification.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
As buildings are currently responsible for 39% of global energy-related carbon
emissions (https://worldgbc.org/article/bringing-embodied-carbon-upfront/) , and
50% of today's buildings will still be in use by 2050, Schneider Electric
proposes that the industry should focus on retrofitting existing buildings,
which can reduce their lifecycle carbon emissions by up to 83%
(https://www.se.com/ww/en/insights/sustainabilities/decarbonization-campaign) .
The partnership addresses a persistent challenge in the architecture,
engineering, and construction industry: the gaps in mechanical, electrical, and
plumbing (MEP) environmental data. Initially focusing on new building projects
in Europe, this initiative allows One Click LCA users to access detailed
environmental data for Schneider Electric products, enabling more accurate
calculations of building environmental impacts. It marks the first time that
comprehensive manufacturer MEP environmental data is made accessible at this
scale.
"The building industry needs reliable environmental data to make informed
decisions," says Sorouch Kheradmand, Global Head of Sustainability at Schneider
Electric . "By making our MEP product data publicly available through One Click
LCA's platform, we aim to set a new standard for transparency in our industry."
"Access to manufacturer MEP product data has been a significant gap in building
life-cycle assessments," says Panu Pasanen, CEO & Founder, of One Click LCA .
"This first-of-its-kind partnership with Schneider Electric marks an important
step toward closing that gap. By integrating detailed electrical products data
into our platform, we're enabling AEC companies to perform more precise
environmental impact calculations."
The Schneider Electric & One Click LCA collaboration includes:
- Integration of Schneider Electric's environmental product data into the One
Click LCA platform
- Focus on supporting new building projects in pilot markets
- Enhanced product selection capabilities for sustainable building design
Related resources:
emissions (https://worldgbc.org/article/bringing-embodied-carbon-upfront/) , and
50% of today's buildings will still be in use by 2050, Schneider Electric
proposes that the industry should focus on retrofitting existing buildings,
which can reduce their lifecycle carbon emissions by up to 83%
(https://www.se.com/ww/en/insights/sustainabilities/decarbonization-campaign) .
The partnership addresses a persistent challenge in the architecture,
engineering, and construction industry: the gaps in mechanical, electrical, and
plumbing (MEP) environmental data. Initially focusing on new building projects
in Europe, this initiative allows One Click LCA users to access detailed
environmental data for Schneider Electric products, enabling more accurate
calculations of building environmental impacts. It marks the first time that
comprehensive manufacturer MEP environmental data is made accessible at this
scale.
"The building industry needs reliable environmental data to make informed
decisions," says Sorouch Kheradmand, Global Head of Sustainability at Schneider
Electric . "By making our MEP product data publicly available through One Click
LCA's platform, we aim to set a new standard for transparency in our industry."
"Access to manufacturer MEP product data has been a significant gap in building
life-cycle assessments," says Panu Pasanen, CEO & Founder, of One Click LCA .
"This first-of-its-kind partnership with Schneider Electric marks an important
step toward closing that gap. By integrating detailed electrical products data
into our platform, we're enabling AEC companies to perform more precise
environmental impact calculations."
The Schneider Electric & One Click LCA collaboration includes:
- Integration of Schneider Electric's environmental product data into the One
Click LCA platform
- Focus on supporting new building projects in pilot markets
- Enhanced product selection capabilities for sustainable building design
Related resources:
Autor folgen
9 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte