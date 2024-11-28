    81 Aufrufe 81 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Schneider Electric advances environmental impact transparency in MEP by sharing product data through One Click LCA

    RUEIL-MALMAISON, France (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - First-of-its-kind environmental initiative addresses the critical data
    shortage for MEP products needed to decarbonize building services.

    Schneider Electric (http://www.se.com/) , the leader in the digital
    transformation of energy management and automation, and One Click LCA
    (https://oneclicklca.com/) , the leading sustainability software platform for
    construction and manufacturing, have today announced a partnership to improve
    the accuracy of environmental assessments in electrification.

    As buildings are currently responsible for 39% of global energy-related carbon
    emissions (https://worldgbc.org/article/bringing-embodied-carbon-upfront/) , and
    50% of today's buildings will still be in use by 2050, Schneider Electric
    proposes that the industry should focus on retrofitting existing buildings,
    which can reduce their lifecycle carbon emissions by up to 83%
    (https://www.se.com/ww/en/insights/sustainabilities/decarbonization-campaign) .

    The partnership addresses a persistent challenge in the architecture,
    engineering, and construction industry: the gaps in mechanical, electrical, and
    plumbing (MEP) environmental data. Initially focusing on new building projects
    in Europe, this initiative allows One Click LCA users to access detailed
    environmental data for Schneider Electric products, enabling more accurate
    calculations of building environmental impacts. It marks the first time that
    comprehensive manufacturer MEP environmental data is made accessible at this
    scale.

    "The building industry needs reliable environmental data to make informed
    decisions," says Sorouch Kheradmand, Global Head of Sustainability at Schneider
    Electric . "By making our MEP product data publicly available through One Click
    LCA's platform, we aim to set a new standard for transparency in our industry."

    "Access to manufacturer MEP product data has been a significant gap in building
    life-cycle assessments," says Panu Pasanen, CEO & Founder, of One Click LCA .
    "This first-of-its-kind partnership with Schneider Electric marks an important
    step toward closing that gap. By integrating detailed electrical products data
    into our platform, we're enabling AEC companies to perform more precise
    environmental impact calculations."

    The Schneider Electric & One Click LCA collaboration includes:

    - Integration of Schneider Electric's environmental product data into the One
    Click LCA platform
    - Focus on supporting new building projects in pilot markets
    - Enhanced product selection capabilities for sustainable building design

