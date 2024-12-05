ZEAL Network SE: Results of Public Share Buyback Offer Revealed

ZEAL Network SE announced a public share repurchase offer on 6 November 2024.

By the end of the acceptance period on 29 November 2024, 1,871,125 ZEAL shares were tendered.

The repurchase offer was oversubscribed, as it exceeded the offer volume of 568,181 shares.

Declarations of acceptance will be fully considered for up to 100 shares and proportionately at approximately 28.8% for the remainder.

The settlement of the repurchase offer is expected by 11 December 2024.

Further information is available on ZEAL's website, with non-binding English translations provided.

The next important date, Publication of the 2024 Annual Report, at ZEAL Network is on 26.03.2025.

The price of ZEAL Network at the time of the news was 43,90EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





