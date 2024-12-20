HORNBACH's Strong 9-Month Results: Sales & Margins Steady

HORNBACH reported a robust nine-month result with stable sales and gross margin, increasing consolidated net sales slightly in Q3 due to positive organic development across Europe.

The company expanded its market share in several countries, with overall customer frequency increasing by 1.6% in the first nine months of 2024/25.

Effective inventory and cost management, along with improved gross margins, led to an adjusted EBIT of EUR 300.0 million, up 11.4% year-on-year.

Earnings per share for the first nine months of 2024/25 increased to EUR 11.84, a 23.4% rise from the previous year.

The full-year earnings outlook remains unchanged, anticipating typical seasonal performance in Q4, with adjusted EBIT expected at or slightly above the level of the 2023/24 financial year.

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, the largest operating subgroup, achieved a 1.1% increase in net sales in the first nine months of 2024/25, with like-for-like sales growth of 1.1% and an increase in the international share of sales to 52.2%.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at HORNBACH Holding is on 20.12.2024.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.567,58PKT (-0,89 %).





