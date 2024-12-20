HORNBACH's Strong 9-Month Results: Sales & Margins Steady
As HORNBACH continues to thrive, the outlook for the full year remains optimistic, anticipating a steady seasonal performance in the upcoming quarter.
- HORNBACH reported a robust nine-month result with stable sales and gross margin, increasing consolidated net sales slightly in Q3 due to positive organic development across Europe.
- The company expanded its market share in several countries, with overall customer frequency increasing by 1.6% in the first nine months of 2024/25.
- Effective inventory and cost management, along with improved gross margins, led to an adjusted EBIT of EUR 300.0 million, up 11.4% year-on-year.
- Earnings per share for the first nine months of 2024/25 increased to EUR 11.84, a 23.4% rise from the previous year.
- The full-year earnings outlook remains unchanged, anticipating typical seasonal performance in Q4, with adjusted EBIT expected at or slightly above the level of the 2023/24 financial year.
- HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, the largest operating subgroup, achieved a 1.1% increase in net sales in the first nine months of 2024/25, with like-for-like sales growth of 1.1% and an increase in the international share of sales to 52.2%.
