    Infosys and Siemens AG to Accelerate Digital Learning with Generative AI

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Collaboration provides lifelong learners at
    Siemens with new and personalized learning experiences

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    leading technology company, to accelerate its digital learning initiatives with
    generative AI. The collaboration aims to provide over 250,000 Siemens' people
    globally with upskilling opportunities, and a personalized learning and growth
    experience. As part of the collaboration, Siemens' My Learning World, a digital
    learning platform that is accessible from anywhere anytime, will leverage
    Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , an
    AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, and Infosys Wingspan
    (https://www.infosys.com/products-and-platforms/wingspan.html) , an AI-powered
    next-gen enterprise learning experience platform.

    Some of the salient features of the improved platform include: an AI-powered
    knowledge assistant, which acts as a learning companion and provides instant
    answers and personalized recommendations for the user. The platform also has an
    AI-assisted content authoring feature that generates tailored content in
    multiple languages. An AI chatbot assists learners in real-time - navigating
    courses, explaining complex concepts, and leads them to additional study
    resources if needed. There's also a virtual tutor that streamlines content with
    features like summary generation, content translation, and learning style
    selection.

    Jenny Lin, Global Head of Learning & Growth at Siemens AG, said, "A thriving
    learning and growth environment is essential for Siemens to maintain our
    competitive edge and foster innovation. By providing our people with the tools,
    resources, and support they need to continuously develop their skills, we
    empower our people to meet the challenges of the future. Infosys' expertise in
    digital transformation and AI is very valuable in creating a more engaging and
