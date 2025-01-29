Infosys and Siemens AG to Accelerate Digital Learning with Generative AI
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Collaboration provides lifelong learners at
Siemens with new and personalized learning experiences
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced the expansion of its collaboration with Siemens (https://apc01.safelin
ks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.siemens.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fentry.h
tml&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7Ca80b5b5da26a4f8cadc008dcf77698b3%
7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638657335980949693%7CUnknown%7CTWFp
bGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7
C%7C%7C&sdata=9TyY6wwdYGcOXZmORMVzNHon8eL239kAYYM56KAkHx0%3D&reserved=0) AG, a
leading technology company, to accelerate its digital learning initiatives with
generative AI. The collaboration aims to provide over 250,000 Siemens' people
globally with upskilling opportunities, and a personalized learning and growth
experience. As part of the collaboration, Siemens' My Learning World, a digital
learning platform that is accessible from anywhere anytime, will leverage
Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , an
AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, and Infosys Wingspan
(https://www.infosys.com/products-and-platforms/wingspan.html) , an AI-powered
next-gen enterprise learning experience platform.
Some of the salient features of the improved platform include: an AI-powered
knowledge assistant, which acts as a learning companion and provides instant
answers and personalized recommendations for the user. The platform also has an
AI-assisted content authoring feature that generates tailored content in
multiple languages. An AI chatbot assists learners in real-time - navigating
courses, explaining complex concepts, and leads them to additional study
resources if needed. There's also a virtual tutor that streamlines content with
features like summary generation, content translation, and learning style
selection.
Jenny Lin, Global Head of Learning & Growth at Siemens AG, said, "A thriving
learning and growth environment is essential for Siemens to maintain our
competitive edge and foster innovation. By providing our people with the tools,
resources, and support they need to continuously develop their skills, we
empower our people to meet the challenges of the future. Infosys' expertise in
digital transformation and AI is very valuable in creating a more engaging and
