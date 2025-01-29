Infosys and Siemens AG to Accelerate Digital Learning with Generative AI

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Collaboration provides lifelong learners atSiemens with new and personalized learning experiencesInfosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), aglobal leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, todayannounced the expansion of its collaboration with Siemens (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.siemens.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fentry.html&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7Ca80b5b5da26a4f8cadc008dcf77698b3%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638657335980949693%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=9TyY6wwdYGcOXZmORMVzNHon8eL239kAYYM56KAkHx0%3D&reserved=0) AG, aleading technology company, to accelerate its digital learning initiatives withgenerative AI. The collaboration aims to provide over 250,000 Siemens' peopleglobally with upskilling opportunities, and a personalized learning and growthexperience. As part of the collaboration, Siemens' My Learning World, a digitallearning platform that is accessible from anywhere anytime, will leverageInfosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , anAI-first offering using generative AI technologies, and Infosys Wingspan(https://www.infosys.com/products-and-platforms/wingspan.html) , an AI-powerednext-gen enterprise learning experience platform.Some of the salient features of the improved platform include: an AI-poweredknowledge assistant, which acts as a learning companion and provides instantanswers and personalized recommendations for the user. The platform also has anAI-assisted content authoring feature that generates tailored content inmultiple languages. An AI chatbot assists learners in real-time - navigatingcourses, explaining complex concepts, and leads them to additional studyresources if needed. There's also a virtual tutor that streamlines content withfeatures like summary generation, content translation, and learning styleselection.Jenny Lin, Global Head of Learning & Growth at Siemens AG, said, "A thrivinglearning and growth environment is essential for Siemens to maintain ourcompetitive edge and foster innovation. By providing our people with the tools,resources, and support they need to continuously develop their skills, weempower our people to meet the challenges of the future. Infosys' expertise indigital transformation and AI is very valuable in creating a more engaging and