Aker Solutions Momentum Is Just Beginning, with 53% Upside, SEB Says
(PLX AI) – Aker Solutions order intake momentum is only just beginning, SEB analysts said, lifting their price target on the stock and reiterating a buy recommendation.Price target raised to NOK 25 from NOK 22Aker Solutions is among top picks in Oil …
- (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions order intake momentum is only just beginning, SEB analysts said, lifting their price target on the stock and reiterating a buy recommendation.
- Price target raised to NOK 25 from NOK 22
- Aker Solutions is among top picks in Oil Services; it enjoys strong growth in renewables and an increased order intake that should improve visibility, SEB said
- Price target implies 53% upside from today's NOK 16.30 level
