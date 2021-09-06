checkAd

Aker Solutions Momentum Is Just Beginning, with 53% Upside, SEB Says

Autor: PLX AI
06.09.2021, 12:36  |  46   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Aker Solutions order intake momentum is only just beginning, SEB analysts said, lifting their price target on the stock and reiterating a buy recommendation.Price target raised to NOK 25 from NOK 22Aker Solutions is among top picks in Oil …

  • (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions order intake momentum is only just beginning, SEB analysts said, lifting their price target on the stock and reiterating a buy recommendation.
  • Price target raised to NOK 25 from NOK 22
  • Aker Solutions is among top picks in Oil Services; it enjoys strong growth in renewables and an increased order intake that should improve visibility, SEB said
  • Price target implies 53% upside from today's NOK 16.30 level
Aker Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aker Solutions Momentum Is Just Beginning, with 53% Upside, SEB Says (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions order intake momentum is only just beginning, SEB analysts said, lifting their price target on the stock and reiterating a buy recommendation.Price target raised to NOK 25 from NOK 22Aker Solutions is among top picks in Oil …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Bayer Says Eliapixant Phase 2b Cough Trial Was Successful
Visa Is Buying Opportunity, but Delta Numbers Need to Drop First, Wells Fargo Says
Veon Sells Russian Tower Assets for USD 970 Million
Andritz Gets PowerFluid Bed Boiler Order in Japan
ABN AMRO to Pay EUR 250 Million in Compensation to Certain Clients
Keep Selling FLSmidth on Limited Mining Recovery, Continued Cement Challenges, Handelsbanken Says
Maersk Drilling Has Improved Visibility, Strengthened Balance Sheet, SEB Says in Upgrade
EQT Falls 5% After Nordea Downgrades to Sell
Titel
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF & Shanshan China Battery Materials Joint Venture Approved
Investor AB to Use SOBI Funds to Invest in Patricia Industries, EQT Funds, Selected Listed ...
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments
Ambu CEO Buys Shares for DKK 26 Million
Bavarian Nordic RSV Vaccine Phase 2 Trial Is Successful
Delivery Hero to Issue Convertible Bonds for EUR 1 Billion
Faurecia, SSAB to Develop Ultra-Low CO2 Seat Structures
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Leoni Raises Outlook After Strong First Half
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
Nel Falls Again as Several Brokers Cut Price Targets, but Bank of America Reiterates Buy
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says