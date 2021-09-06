Aker Solutions Momentum Is Just Beginning, with 53% Upside, SEB Says Autor: PLX AI | 06.09.2021, 12:36 | 46 | 0 | 0 06.09.2021, 12:36 | (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions order intake momentum is only just beginning, SEB analysts said, lifting their price target on the stock and reiterating a buy recommendation.Price target raised to NOK 25 from NOK 22Aker Solutions is among top picks in Oil … (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions order intake momentum is only just beginning, SEB analysts said, lifting their price target on the stock and reiterating a buy recommendation.Price target raised to NOK 25 from NOK 22Aker Solutions is among top picks in Oil … (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions order intake momentum is only just beginning, SEB analysts said, lifting their price target on the stock and reiterating a buy recommendation.

Price target raised to NOK 25 from NOK 22

Aker Solutions is among top picks in Oil Services; it enjoys strong growth in renewables and an increased order intake that should improve visibility, SEB said

Price target implies 53% upside from today's NOK 16.30 level



