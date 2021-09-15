Aker Solutions Gets Norway Contracts With up to NOK 13 Billion Potential
(PLX AI) – Aker Solutions said it won contracts on the Norwegian Continental Shelf that could total up to NOK 13 billion.Aker Solutions has been awarded two front-end engineering and design (FEED) contracts from Aker BP for the NOA Fulla field …
- (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions said it won contracts on the Norwegian Continental Shelf that could total up to NOK 13 billion.
- Aker Solutions has been awarded two front-end engineering and design (FEED) contracts from Aker BP for the NOA Fulla field development on the Norwegian Continental Shelf
- This include the FEED for the NOA processing, drilling and quarters platform (PdQ) and for the normally unmanned Frøy wellhead platform (NUI), both operated by Aker BP
- The FEED contracts could potentially represent a value of more than NOK 10 billion for Aker Solutions, subject to final investment decision
- Aker Solutions also has been awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract from Aker BP for the NOA Fulla field development, which could potentially represent work in the range of NOK 2-3 billion, subject to final investment decision, the company said
