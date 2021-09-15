Aker Solutions Gets Norway Contracts With up to NOK 13 Billion Potential Autor: PLX AI | 15.09.2021, 07:55 | 39 | 0 | 0 15.09.2021, 07:55 | (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions said it won contracts on the Norwegian Continental Shelf that could total up to NOK 13 billion.Aker Solutions has been awarded two front-end engineering and design (FEED) contracts from Aker BP for the NOA Fulla field … (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions said it won contracts on the Norwegian Continental Shelf that could total up to NOK 13 billion.Aker Solutions has been awarded two front-end engineering and design (FEED) contracts from Aker BP for the NOA Fulla field … (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions said it won contracts on the Norwegian Continental Shelf that could total up to NOK 13 billion.

Aker Solutions has been awarded two front-end engineering and design (FEED) contracts from Aker BP for the NOA Fulla field development on the Norwegian Continental Shelf

This include the FEED for the NOA processing, drilling and quarters platform (PdQ) and for the normally unmanned Frøy wellhead platform (NUI), both operated by Aker BP

The FEED contracts could potentially represent a value of more than NOK 10 billion for Aker Solutions, subject to final investment decision

Aker Solutions also has been awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract from Aker BP for the NOA Fulla field development, which could potentially represent work in the range of NOK 2-3 billion, subject to final investment decision, the company said



