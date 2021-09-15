checkAd

Siemens Is Undervalued, BofA Says, Reiterating Buy

Autor: PLX AI
15.09.2021, 09:47  |  22   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Siemens is undervalued, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. Price target EUR 178 implies around 21% upsideSiemens has strong ambitions for growth in Digital Industries, but there is a disconnect …

  • (PLX AI) – Siemens is undervalued, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
  • Price target EUR 178 implies around 21% upside
  • Siemens has strong ambitions for growth in Digital Industries, but there is a disconnect on the valuation of that business, BofA said
  • The Digital Industries business may surprise the market and beat consensus on organic growth: BofA
