Ørsted Says REWE Group Signs 10-Year PPA for Power from Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farm

Autor: PLX AI
20.09.2021, 08:32  |  47   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Ørsted says REWE Group signed long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm.The 10-year power purchase agreement with Ørsted is to procure 100 MW of green electricity from the Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind …

  • (PLX AI) – Ørsted says REWE Group signed long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm.
  • The 10-year power purchase agreement with Ørsted is to procure 100 MW of green electricity from the Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm, which is set to become operational in 2025
  • The 100 MW of green power from Borkum Riffgrund 3 equals the power consumption of 1,500 REWE stores
  • REWE Group has a goal of becoming climate neutral by 2040
  • Borkum Riffgrund 3 is expected to become operational in 2025, subject to Ørsted's final investment decision, which is expected by the end of 2021
