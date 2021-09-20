Ørsted Says REWE Group Signs 10-Year PPA for Power from Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farm Autor: PLX AI | 20.09.2021, 08:32 | 47 | 0 | 0 20.09.2021, 08:32 | (PLX AI) – Ørsted says REWE Group signed long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm.The 10-year power purchase agreement with Ørsted is to procure 100 MW of green electricity from the Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind … (PLX AI) – Ørsted says REWE Group signed long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm.The 10-year power purchase agreement with Ørsted is to procure 100 MW of green electricity from the Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind … (PLX AI) – Ørsted says REWE Group signed long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm.

The 10-year power purchase agreement with Ørsted is to procure 100 MW of green electricity from the Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm, which is set to become operational in 2025

The 100 MW of green power from Borkum Riffgrund 3 equals the power consumption of 1,500 REWE stores

REWE Group has a goal of becoming climate neutral by 2040

