Ørsted Says REWE Group Signs 10-Year PPA for Power from Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farm
- (PLX AI) – Ørsted says REWE Group signed long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm.
- The 10-year power purchase agreement with Ørsted is to procure 100 MW of green electricity from the Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm, which is set to become operational in 2025
- The 100 MW of green power from Borkum Riffgrund 3 equals the power consumption of 1,500 REWE stores
- REWE Group has a goal of becoming climate neutral by 2040
- Borkum Riffgrund 3 is expected to become operational in 2025, subject to Ørsted's final investment decision, which is expected by the end of 2021
