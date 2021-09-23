Elanders Valuation Range Cut to SEK 142-169 from SEK 169-198 at Nordea Autor: PLX AI | 23.09.2021, 07:20 | 24 | 0 | 0 23.09.2021, 07:20 | (PLX AI) – Elanders has short-term headwinds, but long-term tailwinds, Nordea says.Q3 organic growth should be solid at 5%, but margins may take a hit in the short term due to volatile volumes related to customers component issues: NordeaThis effect … (PLX AI) – Elanders has short-term headwinds, but long-term tailwinds, Nordea says.Q3 organic growth should be solid at 5%, but margins may take a hit in the short term due to volatile volumes related to customers component issues: NordeaThis effect … (PLX AI) – Elanders has short-term headwinds, but long-term tailwinds, Nordea says.

Q3 organic growth should be solid at 5%, but margins may take a hit in the short term due to volatile volumes related to customers component issues: Nordea

This effect should be temporary, and the focus should be on Elanders ambitions to improve its organic profile, including by winning interesting new contracts such as RevolutionRace and Stronger, the analysts said

