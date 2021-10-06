GN Store Nord's Acquisition of SteelSeries Likely Positive Catalyst After Guidance Cut, Nordea Says
(PLX AI) – GN Store Nord's acquisition of SteelSeries would likely be a positive catalyst for the company after yesterday's guidance downgrade, analysts at Nordea said.GN slumped yesterday and is down almost 17% for the year after a guidance cut in …
- (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord's acquisition of SteelSeries would likely be a positive catalyst for the company after yesterday's guidance downgrade, analysts at Nordea said.
- GN slumped yesterday and is down almost 17% for the year after a guidance cut in its Hearing unit was worse than expected
- Analysts at several Nordic brokers, including Nordea, cut their price targets on the stock
- GN Hearing has no clear path for a comeback, but the SteelSeries acquisition would likely be a positive catalyst if it came to pass, Nordea said, reiterating a buy recommendation on GN shares
- GN had no big triggers in the near term, except for the SteelSeries acquisition, Carnegie said, reiterating a hold recommendation on the stock
- The good news is that GN Hearing should benefit from easy comparisons in 2022, while GN Audio continues to perform well, the analysts said
