GN Store Nord's Acquisition of SteelSeries Likely Positive Catalyst After Guidance Cut, Nordea Says Autor: PLX AI | 06.10.2021, 08:39 | | 47 0 | 0 06.10.2021, 08:39 | (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord's acquisition of SteelSeries would likely be a positive catalyst for the company after yesterday's guidance downgrade, analysts at Nordea said.GN slumped yesterday and is down almost 17% for the year after a guidance cut in … (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord's acquisition of SteelSeries would likely be a positive catalyst for the company after yesterday's guidance downgrade, analysts at Nordea said.GN slumped yesterday and is down almost 17% for the year after a guidance cut in … (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord's acquisition of SteelSeries would likely be a positive catalyst for the company after yesterday's guidance downgrade, analysts at Nordea said.

GN slumped yesterday and is down almost 17% for the year after a guidance cut in its Hearing unit was worse than expected

Analysts at several Nordic brokers, including Nordea, cut their price targets on the stock

GN Hearing has no clear path for a comeback, but the SteelSeries acquisition would likely be a positive catalyst if it came to pass, Nordea said, reiterating a buy recommendation on GN shares

GN had no big triggers in the near term, except for the SteelSeries acquisition, Carnegie said, reiterating a hold recommendation on the stock

The good news is that GN Hearing should benefit from easy comparisons in 2022, while GN Audio continues to perform well, the analysts said



