Munich Re Expects Rising Reinsurance Prices in Europe

Autor: PLX AI
18.10.2021, 09:31  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Munich Re expects rising reinsurance prices in Europe.Munich Re expects to see continued market hardening to accompany January renewalsThe January renewals are particularly important for the European market – major losses and inflation …

  • (PLX AI) – Munich Re expects rising reinsurance prices in Europe.
  • Munich Re expects to see continued market hardening to accompany January renewals
  • The January renewals are particularly important for the European market – major losses and inflation indicate more pricing discipline
  • Due to the character of risks like natural catastrophes, COVID-19, and rising cyber attacks, the role of reinsurance is increasingly transcending risk transfer
Wertpapier


