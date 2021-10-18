Munich Re Expects Rising Reinsurance Prices in Europe
- (PLX AI) – Munich Re expects rising reinsurance prices in Europe.
- Munich Re expects to see continued market hardening to accompany January renewals
- The January renewals are particularly important for the European market – major losses and inflation indicate more pricing discipline
- Due to the character of risks like natural catastrophes, COVID-19, and rising cyber attacks, the role of reinsurance is increasingly transcending risk transfer
