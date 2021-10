Munich Re Expects Rising Reinsurance Prices in Europe Autor: PLX AI | 18.10.2021, 09:31 | | 0 | 0 18.10.2021, 09:31 | (PLX AI) – Munich Re expects rising reinsurance prices in Europe.Munich Re expects to see continued market hardening to accompany January renewalsThe January renewals are particularly important for the European market – major losses and inflation … (PLX AI) – Munich Re expects rising reinsurance prices in Europe.Munich Re expects to see continued market hardening to accompany January renewalsThe January renewals are particularly important for the European market – major losses and inflation … (PLX AI) – Munich Re expects rising reinsurance prices in Europe.

Munich Re expects to see continued market hardening to accompany January renewals

The January renewals are particularly important for the European market – major losses and inflation indicate more pricing discipline

The January renewals are particularly important for the European market – major losses and inflation indicate more pricing discipline

Due to the character of risks like natural catastrophes, COVID-19, and rising cyber attacks, the role of reinsurance is increasingly transcending risk transfer



