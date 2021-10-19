Ørsted Brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% Shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 for DKK 9 Billion Autor: PLX AI | 19.10.2021, 18:34 | | 21 0 | 0 19.10.2021, 18:34 | (PLX AI) – Ørsted brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farm.Ørsted has signed an agreement with Glennmont, who will be acquiring a 50 % ownership share in Ørsted’s 900 MW German offshore wind farm … (PLX AI) – Ørsted brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farm.Ørsted has signed an agreement with Glennmont, who will be acquiring a 50 % ownership share in Ørsted’s 900 MW German offshore wind farm … (PLX AI) – Ørsted brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farm.

Ørsted has signed an agreement with Glennmont, who will be acquiring a 50 % ownership share in Ørsted’s 900 MW German offshore wind farm Borkum Riffgrund 3

The wind farm, which was awarded at EUR 0 per MWh in 2017 and 2018, is expected to be commissioned in 2025, subject to Ørsted’s final investment decision, which is expected by the end of 2021

The transaction is Ørsted’s first farm-down to an institutional investor to be signed prior to taking final investment decision on the project

The total transaction value, at completion of the transaction, is expected to amount to approximately DKK 9 billion, which comprises the price for the acquisition of a 50 % ownership share and the commitment to fund 50 % of the payments under the EPC contract for the entire wind farm



Orsted Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Orsted Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer