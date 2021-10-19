Ørsted Brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% Shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 for DKK 9 Billion
(PLX AI) – Ørsted brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farm.Ørsted has signed an agreement with Glennmont, who will be acquiring a 50 % ownership share in Ørsted’s 900 MW German offshore wind farm …
(PLX AI) – Ørsted brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farm.Ørsted has signed an agreement with Glennmont, who will be acquiring a 50 % ownership share in Ørsted’s 900 MW German offshore wind farm …
- (PLX AI) – Ørsted brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farm.
- Ørsted has signed an agreement with Glennmont, who will be acquiring a 50 % ownership share in Ørsted’s 900 MW German offshore wind farm Borkum Riffgrund 3
- The wind farm, which was awarded at EUR 0 per MWh in 2017 and 2018, is expected to be commissioned in 2025, subject to Ørsted’s final investment decision, which is expected by the end of 2021
- The transaction is Ørsted’s first farm-down to an institutional investor to be signed prior to taking final investment decision on the project
- The total transaction value, at completion of the transaction, is expected to amount to approximately DKK 9 billion, which comprises the price for the acquisition of a 50 % ownership share and the commitment to fund 50 % of the payments under the EPC contract for the entire wind farm
Orsted Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare