E.ON Targets Adj. EBITDA EUR 7.8 Billion in 2026; Sees Dividend of EUR 0.49 This Year
- (PLX AI) – E.ON: New earnings and growth targets until 2026.
- E.ON 2026 adjusted EBITDA target of approximately EUR 7.8 Billion
- E.ON 2026 EUR 0.90 EPS target
- E.ON total investment volume for 2022 to 2026 of in total approximately EUR 27 Billion
- E.ON 2021 dividend EUR 0.49 per share
- E.ON dividend policy with an annual growth rate of up to 5% will be extended until 2026
