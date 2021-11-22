Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

E.ON Targets Adj. EBITDA EUR 7.8 Billion in 2026; Sees Dividend of EUR 0.49 This Year (PLX AI) – E.ON: New earnings and growth targets until 2026.E.ON 2026 adjusted EBITDA target of approximately EUR 7.8 BillionE.ON 2026 EUR 0.90 EPS targetE.ON total investment volume for 2022 to 2026 of in total approximately EUR 27 BillionE.ON 2021 …



