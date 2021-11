Telenor Loses Appeal Against NOK 788 Million Competition Authority Fee (PLX AI) – Telenor says appeal in the case between Telenor and the Norwegian Competition Authority has been rejected.In a verdict from 2018, the Norwegian Competition Authority decided to impose a fee of NOK 788 million on Telenor. Gulating Appeal … (PLX AI) – Telenor says appeal in the case between Telenor and the Norwegian Competition Authority has been rejected.

In a verdict from 2018, the Norwegian Competition Authority decided to impose a fee of NOK 788 million on Telenor. Gulating Appeal Court upheld the decision. Telenor appealed the verdict to the Supreme Court, but the appeal has now been rejected

Telenor says fee of NOK 788 million will be recognized in Q4



