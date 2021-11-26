Telenor Loses Appeal Against NOK 788 Million Competition Authority Fee
(PLX AI) – Telenor says appeal in the case between Telenor and the Norwegian Competition Authority has been rejected.In a verdict from 2018, the Norwegian Competition Authority decided to impose a fee of NOK 788 million on Telenor. Gulating Appeal …
- (PLX AI) – Telenor says appeal in the case between Telenor and the Norwegian Competition Authority has been rejected.
- In a verdict from 2018, the Norwegian Competition Authority decided to impose a fee of NOK 788 million on Telenor. Gulating Appeal Court upheld the decision. Telenor appealed the verdict to the Supreme Court, but the appeal has now been rejected
- Telenor says fee of NOK 788 million will be recognized in Q4
