Telenor Loses Appeal Against NOK 788 Million Competition Authority Fee

(PLX AI) – Telenor says appeal in the case between Telenor and the Norwegian Competition Authority has been rejected.In a verdict from 2018, the Norwegian Competition Authority decided to impose a fee of NOK 788 million on Telenor. Gulating Appeal …

  • (PLX AI) – Telenor says appeal in the case between Telenor and the Norwegian Competition Authority has been rejected.
  • In a verdict from 2018, the Norwegian Competition Authority decided to impose a fee of NOK 788 million on Telenor. Gulating Appeal Court upheld the decision. Telenor appealed the verdict to the Supreme Court, but the appeal has now been rejected
  • Telenor says fee of NOK 788 million will be recognized in Q4
Autor: PLX AI
26.11.2021, 17:56   

