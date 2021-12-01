NTG Accelerated Bookbuild Offering of Existing Shares at DKK 460 per Share
- (PLX AI) – NTG reports accelerated bookbuild offering of existing shares at DKK 460 per share.
- Various shareholders sell a total of 6.2% of NTG capital
- NTG as part of the transaction agreed to buy about 0.9% of its total share capital
- Now owns 2.3% of its own shares
- Says purpose of the repurchase is to acquire minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries against NTG-shares under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under the share-based incentive program, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions
