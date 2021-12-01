Hönle Order Backlog Is 80% Above Year-Ago Level
- (PLX AI) – Hönle FY revenue EUR 115.2 million.
- FY pretax profit EUR -600 thousand
- FY EBIT EUR 300 thousand
- Management Board also sees very good growth opportunities in the area of UVC air purification
- The Board expects an additional annual sales volume of 15 to 40 million euros with UV air disinfection devices
