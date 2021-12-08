Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
(PLX AI) – Pfizer and BioNTech Provide Update on Omicron VariantPfizer says antibodies from its vaccine neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant after three dosesSera obtained from vaccinees one month after receiving the booster vaccination (third …
