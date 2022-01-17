Bonheur Subsidiary Gets 798 MW Offshore Wind Lease in Scotland with Partner Vattenfall
(PLX AI) – Bonheur says Fred. Olsen Seawind and Vattenfall partnership get successful award of floating offshore wind site in ScotWind leasing round.The partnership has been awarded rights to develop a floating offshore wind project off the east …
- The partnership has been awarded rights to develop a floating offshore wind project off the east coast of Scotland, north east of Aberdeen, with a capacity of up to 798 MW
