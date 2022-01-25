Vestas Is Losing Market Share, SEB Says in Downgrade to Sell (PLX AI) – Vestas likely lost market share in the fourth quarter, analysts at SEB said, cutting their recommendation on the stock to sell from hold. Price target cut to DKK 160 from DKK 210Vestas can either show pricing discipline and risk losing … (PLX AI) – Vestas likely lost market share in the fourth quarter, analysts at SEB said, cutting their recommendation on the stock to sell from hold.

Price target cut to DKK 160 from DKK 210

Vestas can either show pricing discipline and risk losing volume or lower prices and hurt its margins, SEB said

Continued cost pressure from high freight rates and raw material prices will likely lead to a decline in EBIT margin for Vestas this year, SEB said

Vestas may guide for an EBIT margin as low as 1-2% and as high as 4%, the analysts said

The road to Vestas long-term 10% margin target looks challenging while all three of its main competitors are loss-making, SEB said



