Covestro 2022 Outlook in Line with Expectations
(PLX AI) – Covestro Outlook FY 2022 EBITDA EUR 2,500-3,000 million vs. consensus EUR 2,7400 million.Outlook free cash flow EUR 1,000-1,500 millionOutlook ROCE 12-16%Covestro anticipates EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 to be between EUR 750 …
- (PLX AI) – Covestro Outlook FY 2022 EBITDA EUR 2,500-3,000 million vs. consensus EUR 2,7400 million.
- Outlook free cash flow EUR 1,000-1,500 million
- Outlook ROCE 12-16%
- Covestro anticipates EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 to be between EUR 750 million and 850 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0